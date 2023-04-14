Home News PNC maintains preventive patrols on a national scale – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

PNC maintains preventive patrols on a national scale – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

The elements of the National Civil Police verify that no terrorist causes fear among the inhabitants of different areas of the country.

The agents have intensified the police presence throughout the territory, guaranteeing the safety and tranquility of Salvadorans.

Through the daily patrols carried out by the security elements, the terrorists no longer have space to hide from justice.

These actions are also part of the War Against Gangs, which aims to put the last offender behind bars, in addition, it helps combat any type of crime so that families can carry out their daily activities without inconvenience.

