The Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will request an exemplary sentence against John Poulos for the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios. Last month, the charging document was filed with that request. The penalty could be up to 50 years, according to what the entity has exposed.

The document was revealed on April 13 and details of what happened to the woman were known in it. The investigative entity narrates there the details of this unfortunate and lurid crime in Bogotá.

The ten-page text published by W Radio recounts what John Poulos would have done inside the Kapodocia building on January 22. You can read:

“Inside apartment 802 of the Kapodocia building, located at Calle 101 No. 21 – 17 in the north of the city of Bogotá, he proceeded to violently beat, with his own fists, the body of Miss Valentina Trespalacios Hidalgo, then he exerted pressure with his hands around his neck until he caused death”.

It may interest you: The sanction that Cristian Montenegro could have for calling an ambulance for his wife

Also recorded in the document is the way in which the American moved the body of Valentina Trespalacios in a suitcase, to later abandon it in a garbage container in Fontibón.

“JOHN NELSON POULOS, after taking the life of Miss VALENTINA TRES PALACIOS HIDALGO, proceeded to bend her body, taking advantage of its flaccidity and packed it in a blue travel suitcase, belonging to her, leaving the head of the victim outside, he covered her with a blanket or towel, put her in a market cart, put her in the trunk of the gray vehicle with license plates INL 991, which she had previously rented, and proceeded to go to Carrera 109. with 23G street, a public road in the Los Cámbulos neighborhood of the town of Fontibón there, in a garbage and rubble container, he threw it ”, the text says on time.

After the abandonment of the body of the young woman, the Prosecutor’s Office assures that the American activated an escape plan to evade Colombian justice: “In his process of fleeing from Colombia, he went to the El Dorado airport in order to board a flight to Panama City, there he proceeded to throw in a green area of ​​the port cargo area the cellular mobile telephony equipment of VALENTINA TRESPALACIOS.

The Prosecutor’s Office made a call for attention in the following paragraph: “Mr. JOHN POULOS took the life of VALENTINA TRESPALACIOS without just cause and with his actions he injured the legal right of life, likewise affected the effective and fair administration of justice. The defendant had, at the time of the occurrence of the act, the capacity to understand the illegality of his acts and to determine himself according to that understanding, to act in accordance with the law, but he resolved to behave in a contrary manner.

The accusation hearing will take place next Monday, April 17. It is at that time that the Prosecutor’s Office will present this text with the evidence collected before the judge. For his part, the lawyer for the victim’s family, Miguel Ángel del Río, will request the maximum sentence against Poulos. The latter remains isolated in a cell in the La Picota prison in Bogotá.