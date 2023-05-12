Home » Volkswagen: April deliveries up 39% year-on-year
Volkswagen: April deliveries up 39% year-on-year

Volkswagen said its group’s deliveries increased 39 percent year-over-year in April, bringing the total number of vehicles shipped worldwide to 720,200 units.

The result was helped in particular by a 79% increase in China, where the German car group delivered 255,700 cars.

In Western Europe, the group shipped a total of 254,700 cars to customers, representing an annual growth of 28.7%.

In the January-April period, VW deliveries grew 14% over the same period a year earlier, with 2.76 million shipments worldwide.

