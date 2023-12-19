Volkswagen Id.7 Tourer, here is the electric station successor to the Passat

Listen to the audio version of the article

Hi Variant, welcome Tourer. Volkswagen changes the name of its station wagons that enter the native electric Id range so as not to create confusion with those with combustion engines, more or less hybridized, and perhaps even more to underline that they are of the species with which it faces the mobility transition. The Id.7 Tourer which anticipates its advent with images in which the appearance is somewhat camouflaged by camouflage is the first Bev station wagon from Volkswagen, but does not abdicate the supporting pillars which have decreed the success of the Volkswagen Variants for that which concerns loading possibilities and general versatility. Characteristics confirmed by the boot capacity of the Id.7 Tourer specified by Volkswagen, as it ranges from 545 to 1,714 litres.

Directly extrapolated from the Id.7 Pro sedan, the Tourer has an equally aerodynamic line as also confirmed by the Cd of 0.24 and we can safely assume that it too is almost 5 meters long, even if its exact dimensions are not yet known because it will arrive in 2024. The Id.7 Tourer will use almost all the new powertrains that will gradually be offered by its sister company over time. So, certainly the 286 horsepower unit of the Pro mounted at the rear with a 77 kWh or 86 kWh battery with maximum charging of 200 kW and autonomy of up to 700 kilometers. Even in the passenger compartment, the Id.7 Tourer will not deviate from the sedan, proposing the same interior design and the same digitalisation, which also brings augmented reality on board in the head up display and an infotainment system with the most recent release of the system Volkswagen operating system, 15″ touch display and Ida personal assistant.