What could be more suitable than the electrified rebirth of an icon that stands for better times – at least in memory. “The bus will become our brand hero in America,” promises Di Si, who was born in Argentina. Its US version is exactly what you would expect: larger, more powerful, with a more powerful battery and a third row of seats, all-wheel drive with 330 hp on request. Cliche? Perhaps. It’s what VW’s developers believe American customers expect of them.