New top model from Automobili Lamborghini: “Revuelto”, as the two-door model is called, stands for “confused, changeable” in Spanish and indicates the mixture of combustion engine and electric drive. Lamborghini

In the VW Group, the internal competition for the title of margin champion among the Wolfsburg-based car brands is gaining momentum. The current trigger is the presentation of the new top model Revuelto, which the Italian VW subsidiary Lamborghini recently presented.

For years, VW’s Swabian sports car maker Porsche was considered the brightest pearl of earnings of the North German parent company. When the annual report for 2022 was presented, Porsche had announced an increase in the operating return on sales to 18 percent – the year before it had been 16 percent. In the long term, the manufacturer of the 911, Taycan, Cayenne & Co. is aiming for a group return on sales of more than 20 percent with the “Road to 20” efficiency program.

Ferrari clearly in sight