It was reported on November 7 that the 5th China International Import Expo was held as scheduled from November 5 to November 10. Volkswagen Group (China) brought 5 pure electric models.

Including Volkswagen’s future ID family flagship ID.AERO, Audi’s pure electric sports flagship RSe-tron GT, and the locally produced “Roadjet land plane” Audi Q5e-tron. According to reports, by the end of 2022, Audi will offer seven new energy models in the Chinese market.

Volkswagen said that a new generation of luxury concept car ID.AERO will be mass-produced and launched next year.Positioned as a pure electric medium-sized sedan, this is also the first pure electric sedan of the Volkswagen ID. family, built on the MEB platform.

The new car adopts the design of the Volkswagen ID family, including the iconic luminous logo of the Volkswagen ID and the curved daytime running light strip, the three-point fog light area intake light source, and the through-type taillights.

According to previous official information,The size of the ID.AERO concept car is 4975/1897/1528mm, the wheelbase is 2966mm,The body size exceeds that of the Volkswagen Passat, and it is positioned higher and larger than the previous VW413.

For the power part, referring to the previously listed ID.6 and ID.4 models, some media speculate that the new car will still be equipped with Volkswagen’s signature 77kwh battery pack, and the pure electric cruising range under WLTP conditions can reach 620km.

For the current Volkswagen electric vehicle market in China, there are currently only three models of ID.3, ID.4, and ID.6, and they have not fully involved in pure electric cars. The arrival of ID.AERO will compete with Tesla. , BYD, Weilai and other car companies, launched a comprehensive competition.

