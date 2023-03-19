PR/Business Insider

In Germany it is the most popular model from the Swedish manufacturer Volvo: the XC60. The reports the ADAC. The spacious one has this success SUV not just his chic design owe to, but also his high quality equipment and his Performance. So offers the Volvo XC60 depending on the version up to 400 hp and maximum 180 km/h. It also costs – that’s how he starts List price for the XC60 at 53,100.00 euros at. For comparison: This makes the SUV slightly more expensive than similar models such as the VW Tiguan or the Audi Q5.

Volvo XC60: Great commercial leasing offer

Interested in the Volvo XC60? Then so could Leasing be an exciting option. The right offer for commercial customers do we have bei Null Leasing found. There is the SUV in the 54,700.00 euro version XC60 B4 Core just for only 214.00 euros per month available*. It refers to the cheapest offer for the XC60which we were able to find in our comparison calculator.

But: There is a small catch. This deal addresses only to traders with a craft or craft-related business. Exactly what that means (and how strict that restriction is) could be open to interpretation. In this respect, it can be worthwhile to inquire about the cheap offer.

What you should know about the Volvo XC60 leasing deal

This offer* not only characterized by its low monthly rate out of. Also the short term could convince many traders. That’s just how it is twelve months, which is rather unusual, especially for commercial offers. In addition comes the Mileage of 10,000 kilometers for the whole year. Interested parties need patience, however, because the delivery time is quite long at around eight months.

In addition to the monthly rate of EUR 214.00, there is also another payment towards you. So become even more unique 1099.00 euros for the provision of the XC60 is calculated. On the other hand, there are no other additional costs or a possible down payment.

Lease Volvo XC60: All information at a glance

vehicle : Volvo XC60 B4 Core

: Volvo XC60 B4 Core target group : Commercial leasing (with craft or craft-related operation)

: Commercial leasing (with craft or craft-related operation) Duration : twelve months

: twelve months mileage : 10,000 kilometers a year

: 10,000 kilometers a year monthly Rate : 214,00 Euro

: 214,00 Euro deployment fee : one-off 1099.00 euros

: one-off 1099.00 euros special payment : no

: no Leasingfaktor : 0,39

: 0,39 total cost factor : 0,56

: 0,56 delivery time: about eight months

Is the leasing offer for the Volvo XC60 worth it?

Obviously this deal is worth it as we put it in our comparison calculator no better leasing offer for the XC60* could find. However, only tradesmen benefit from it – and only those who have a craft trade. If this applies to you, however, there is no reason not to strike. This is not only supported by the low rate, the short term and the high mileage. Also the very good leasing and total cost factors (0.39 and 0.56) are clear pros for this offering. As a reminder: If these values ​​are below one, you can assume an attractive deal.

You are not self-employed or your business is not craft-related? Then you can here for your own leasing offer for the Volvo XC60 (or another car of your choice). Use the filter functions to only see relevant deals:

What the Volvo XC60 offers

The Volvo from the offer of zero leasing* is in progress XC60 B4 Core available. He offers:

list price : 54.700,00 Euro

: 54.700,00 Euro drive : Gasoline

: Gasoline circuit : Automatic

: Automatic Performance : 197 PS (145 Kilowatts)

: 197 PS (145 Kilowatts) top speed : 180 km/h

: 180 km/h fuel consumption : combined 7.0 liters per 100 kilometers

: combined 7.0 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 – emissions : combined 160 grams per kilometer

– : combined 160 grams per kilometer Furnishing : on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking assistance, navigation system and more

: on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking assistance, navigation system and more Color: Grau

