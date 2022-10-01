BRUSSELS. “Both here in Bulgaria and throughout Europe, people are suffering from the Russian war. But thanks to projects like this, Europe will have enough gas for the winter ». This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her inauguration speech for the gas pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece. But there is a condition. “Without a common European response – underlines the president of the European Commission – we seriously risk fragmentation”. “As in the past – she added – we must preserve a level playing field and avoid distortions of the single market. So the task ahead is clear: to do more to contain the dizzying rise in energy prices that are weakening our economy ”.

The project for a gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece has been on the table for over ten years. It was launched in 2009, when Bulgaria was hit hard by Gazprom’s decision to stop gas flows through Ukraine. “It took a lot of determination to achieve the goal, and today I would like to thank the successive Bulgarian and Greek governments for achieving it,” stressed President von der Leyen. “Our Union has supported the project from day one, both financially and politically, with a total contribution of 250 million euros. Today a new era begins for Bulgaria and South Eastern Europe. Before Putin decided to launch an energy war against Europe, Bulgaria received 80% of its gas from Russia ». This pipeline is therefore «a turning point for Bulgaria and for Europe’s energy security. And it means freedom from dependence on Russian gas. The interconnection could in fact cover the entire gas consumption of Bulgaria. And this is great news in difficult times “, highlighted the EU leader.