The president of the European Commission, Ursula Gertrud von der Leyenare you plotting to take Enrico Letta’s place at NATO, suddenly left without a cadrega after the electoral crash?

In reality, the “shrewd Ursula” is thinking of being reconfirmed at the helm of the European Commission after the 2024 elections, but if the company goes wrong, there would be a plan B which would be to lead NATO in place of the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg – which has expired but has remained ad interim -, a very attractive position in the second line. Washington likes Ursula a lot because she has proved to be a very reliable executor and in this she was helped by the occasion of the war in Ukraine where she was able to demonstrate all her zeal for her.

His main ally is Joe Biden who he sees in putting a woman at the helm of the NATO a further opportunity to strengthen his electorate of democratic reference, also in view of the next elections where he could meet a Donald Trump in top form. Furthermore, von der Leyen has also served as defense minister in Germany and therefore is familiar with the matter.

It must also be taken into account that an encore to the EU Commission is hindered by von der Leyen’s party – namely the EPP – which would see better its rival, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, a Maltese and a woman on whom, among other things, Meloni is also betting for an agreement in the European Championships. It would only be a matter of further extending Stoltenberg’s mandate until 2024, when elections will be held.

