Shortly after announcing the release date and the Starfield Direct, Microsoft today made another important announcement: the date of theXbox Games Showcasethe summer event that will see the presence of numerous titles in development for Xbox.

In a tweet the official Xbox channel has in fact revealed that the Starfield Direct will take place right after the Xbox Games Showcase: this therefore means that on June 11th we will have to prepare for a long appointment, first with the future esclusive Xbox and then with the event dedicated to Starfield.

However, notice how it was called simply “Xbox Games Showcase” rather than Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: this could mean that, beyond Starfield, Bethesda has nothing else to show for now, but it could also indicate the union of the two brands under a single branding.

Whether it’s time to finally find out more about in-development titles like Hellblade 2, Project Mara, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, Fable, Perfect Dark and Forza Motorsport, or maybe even noisy projects like Gears 6 or IO’s Project Fantasy Interactive? We’ll find out at the event!