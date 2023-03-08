Home World The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 11, before the Starfield Direct
World

The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 11, before the Starfield Direct

by admin
The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 11, before the Starfield Direct

Shortly after announcing the release date and the Starfield Direct, Microsoft today made another important announcement: the date of theXbox Games Showcasethe summer event that will see the presence of numerous titles in development for Xbox.

In a tweet the official Xbox channel has in fact revealed that the Starfield Direct will take place right after the Xbox Games Showcase: this therefore means that on June 11th we will have to prepare for a long appointment, first with the future esclusive Xbox and then with the event dedicated to Starfield.

However, notice how it was called simply “Xbox Games Showcase” rather than Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: this could mean that, beyond Starfield, Bethesda has nothing else to show for now, but it could also indicate the union of the two brands under a single branding.

Whether it’s time to finally find out more about in-development titles like Hellblade 2, Project Mara, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, Fable, Perfect Dark and Forza Motorsport, or maybe even noisy projects like Gears 6 or IO’s Project Fantasy Interactive? We’ll find out at the event!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  "Sicily can become a country for young people"

You may also like

Montenegrin football player Milenko Nerić passed away Sport

Easter 2023: Havanna – MONDO MODA

the shooting at the airport – Corriere TV

Udinese market / Marino thinks about the future:...

The practice that forces Japanese ministers to spend...

A thought for “women in the shadows” –...

Georgia, the protest against the law on “foreign...

The new British law will strictly prohibit illegal...

Contraceptive pills for men | Magazine

Gruff Rhys, critic of his album The Almond...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy