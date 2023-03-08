Home Health Allegri and the variables Chiesa and Kean
Health

The Bianconeri coach seems willing to rely on the most prudent solution (3-5-1-1): Di Maria will start from 1′, Vlahovic and Chiesa in the ballot (Kean’s disqualification in Serie A requires caution in managing energy in attack) with the Serbian ahead. The relaunch of the trio of aces, however, is not excluded

The editorial staff Wednesday 8 March 2023, 18:11

The Juventus returns to the fore in Europe. After the knockout against the Roma in the championship the team of Massimiliano Allegri wants to go back to winning immediately, starting from the challenge in Europa League against the Freiburg. The first leg match against the Germans will be played atAllianz Stadium (kick-off at 21) and the enthusiasm of the fans (they are going to sell out) will be essential to put an important element on the qualification right from the first match of the round of 16.

