[The Epoch Times, March 8, 2023]Wang Xiaomo, a senior expert directly contacted by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a radar expert, and “the father of China‘s early warning aircraft” passed away a few days ago. Wang Xiaomo is an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China and an academician of the Academy of Engineering. The CCP once awarded it the highest national science and technology award.

China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd. (CETC) issued an obituary on the night of March 6: Wang Xiaomo, a well-known radar expert, pioneer and founder of China‘s early warning aircraft business, winner of the highest national science and technology award, and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was invalid due to illness , passed away in Beijing on the afternoon of March 6.

Wang Xiaomo was born in Jinshan District, Shanghai in November 1938. He graduated from Beijing Institute of Technology in 1961 and was elected as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering in 1995.

The obituary stated that Wang Xiaomo was an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China and a senior expert directly contacted by the central government. Academician Wang Xiaomo used to be the director of the 38th Research Institute of the former Ministry of Electronics Industry, the former director of the Military Industry Bureau of China Electronics Industry Corporation, the former executive vice president of the Electronic Science Research Institute of the Ministry of Information Industry, and the former deputy director of the Electronic Science and Technology Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , Former Deputy Director of CETC.

The academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering introduced that Wang Xiaomo is a radar expert, mainly engaged in information technology research.

In February 1992, Wang Xiaomo was appointed director of the Military Industry Bureau of China Electronics Industry Corporation. In June 1993, Wang Xiaomo was transferred to the executive vice president of the Electronic Science Research Institute and served as the person in charge of the Chinese side.

Wang Xiaomo plans and promotes the development of China‘s early warning aircraft, and is known as the “father of China‘s early warning aircraft.”

Wang Xiaomo also presided over the successful development of China‘s first automatic three-coordinate radar and China‘s first low-altitude radar that takes into account both medium and low altitudes.

Early warning aircraft, namely air command early warning aircraft, refers to an aircraft that has a complete set of long-range warning radar systems for searching and monitoring air or sea targets, commanding and guiding its own aircraft to perform combat missions. The early warning aircraft is the “air command post” of the modern air force and the “multiplier” of air combat power. Its importance is self-evident.

Sina Military once reported that the CCP has paid a lot for the development of early warning aircraft, and its cooperation with Israel ended in being humiliated and obstructed by the United States. Self-developed and crashed the plane, sacrificing thirty or forty electronic experts…

Wang Xiaomo won China‘s highest science and technology award in 2012.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in mainland China for 3 years, the CCP has strictly controlled the truth of the epidemic, including the number of infections and deaths.

In December last year, after the CCP officially lifted the lockdown without warning, the epidemic broke out again, and a large number of celebrities in various fields died, including top experts and scholars in the CCP’s military and scientific and technological circles.

Because of the identities of these people, relevant parties had to issue obituaries, and the outside world was able to understand that many of them were CCP officials, outstanding party members awarded by the CCP, and authority figures on the CCP platform.

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#