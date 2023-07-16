Home » Von der Leyen’s contracts: The costs of the EU vaccination campaign
Business

Von der Leyen’s contracts: The costs of the EU vaccination campaign

by admin
Von der Leyen’s contracts: The costs of the EU vaccination campaign

The list of those who are bothered by Ursula von der Leyen’s behavior is long. The EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly investigated the President of the European Commission because of her non-transparent orders for Covid vaccine – and resigned her investigation a year ago. In a special report, the European Court of Auditors criticized that to this day it can only speculate how much the EU has spent on which vaccines, that it has not been given any insight into the order contracts – and that von der Leyen apparently shared details of the orders with Pfizer boss Albert Bourla exchanged via text message.

For similar reasons, Green MEPs have taken the Commission to the European Court of Justice (ECJ). They claim complete access to the contracts with the manufacturers. The procedure is still ongoing. Since last autumn, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating “the acquisition of Covid vaccines in the European Union”. The orders could therefore become relevant under criminal law. Von der Leyen, the main addressee of all investigations, has remained staunchly silent since the beginning.

See also  The EU move, no summit in the US: "First they clarify submarines"

You may also like

Latest News Updates: July 13-16, 2023

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy