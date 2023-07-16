Von der Leyen’s contracts: The costs of the EU vaccination campaign

The list of those who are bothered by Ursula von der Leyen’s behavior is long. The EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly investigated the President of the European Commission because of her non-transparent orders for Covid vaccine – and resigned her investigation a year ago. In a special report, the European Court of Auditors criticized that to this day it can only speculate how much the EU has spent on which vaccines, that it has not been given any insight into the order contracts – and that von der Leyen apparently shared details of the orders with Pfizer boss Albert Bourla exchanged via text message.

For similar reasons, Green MEPs have taken the Commission to the European Court of Justice (ECJ). They claim complete access to the contracts with the manufacturers. The procedure is still ongoing. Since last autumn, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating “the acquisition of Covid vaccines in the European Union”. The orders could therefore become relevant under criminal law. Von der Leyen, the main addressee of all investigations, has remained staunchly silent since the beginning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

