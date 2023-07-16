Home » Dušan Vlahović received gruesome threats Sport
World

Dušan Vlahović received gruesome threats Sport

by admin
Dušan Vlahović received gruesome threats Sport

A morbid message for the Serbian ace from Paris, while negotiating with the French champion.

Source: Profimedia/Nicola Campo

Serbian goal scorer Dušan Vlahović received gruesome threats in front of the Paris Saint-Germain stadium, with whom he allegedly agreed all the details of his transfer from Juventus. “If you come to Paris, we will cut off three of your fingers”, it says on the banner of PSŽ fans who apparently came from Pristina, considering that they also had a banner with the name of that city.

The assumption is that they sent this morbid threat to the Serbian footballer because of the gesture he used to celebrate Serbia’s victory against Portugal and qualification to the World Cup. Then, together with his teammates, he put on a T-shirt that said “Kosovo is Serbia” and with that he raised three fingers, and the football association of the so-called country “Kosovo” announced that it was preparing a lawsuit against the Football Association of Serbia.

A year and a half later, on the day when it was announced that Vlahovic had reached an agreement with the Parisians and that it was only waiting for Juventus to agree, this morbid threat surfaced. Will she jeopardize a possible transfer? It’s hard to believe, but surely no one likes to see such messages.

See also  A Chinese tourist escaped after being kidnapped in Thailand, and the Thai police are collecting evidence

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 17 July...

Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Tunisia, now Saied is getting by: playing poker...

«Sicily will still be very hot, but not...

The Dominican People Have Lost Patience: Lionel Fernández...

Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer...

Refusing to Choose Sides: ASEAN Stands United for...

Weather forecast July 17, 2023 | weather forecast

chants of the fans directed to the departing...

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital after illness. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy