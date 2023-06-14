Home » VW has a cost problem – now Tesla is setting the pace in Wolfsburg
Business

VW has a cost problem – now Tesla is setting the pace in Wolfsburg

by admin
VW has a cost problem – now Tesla is setting the pace in Wolfsburg

AThe reason for the new austerity program at Volkswagen is the growing competitive pressure on the automobile market. For years, the supply of cars was scarce due to the lack of semiconductors, and prices were correspondingly high. Now the market is turning and many manufacturers are following the US company Tesla, which has already massively reduced its prices.

This is a particularly big problem for Volkswagen, because the company’s costs, especially in the German plants, are very high compared to the competition.

See also  The geopolitical unknown factor on the space economy

You may also like

Tim, Pansa on the board in place of...

AIGCحǧģս輼 ҵӦþĴĻ_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

Cairo: “Am I interested in Mfe? Fantasy television....

Putin: Russian oligarchs still do good business here

Google: EU requests transfer of part of advertising...

Elections – Mayor of Miami running for president

Race to energy efficiency: increase the pace of...

Foundry industry: “Making us vulnerable in Germany right...

The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street goes...

Economy – consumer center fears AI-generated fake reviews

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy