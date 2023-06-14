Base jumper dies jumping from Piz da Lech in Val Badia – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 14 – A base jumper lost his life in Alta Val Badia, jumping from Piz da Lech around noon. As reported by Rai di Bolzano, the man, a 33-year-old Finn, had climbed to high altitude, following the via ferrata, together with the girl who then returned to the valley on foot. It was she who, not seeing her companion return, sounded the alarm.



The men of the Alta Badia mountain rescue and the Aiut Alpin helicopter intervened on the spot and identified the man’s body in a gully in the Val Mezdì, which the rescuers recovered by lowering themselves with the winch.



(ANSA).

