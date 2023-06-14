Releasing blockages: Julia Greb reveals how mental blockages affect the horse …

Julia Greb

Julia Greb is a physiotherapist, osteopath and alternative practitioner specializing in horses. She supports horse owners in gaining a holistic understanding of the health of their animals. They can then successfully rectify their horse’s abnormalities themselves, which results in more well-being for horse and rider in the long term. Here you can find out how mental blockages affect horses and how to solve them.

Just like humans, horses can also suffer from mental blockages. These are accompanied by certain symptoms such as increased muscle tone or increased jumpiness. However, many horse owners cannot correctly classify the change in their four-legged friend. This is a big problem, as Julia Greb explains: “If mental blockages are left untreated, in the worst case this leads to permanent pain including defensive behavior. The horse can no longer and does not want to work together with the rider.” Julia Greb is a physiotherapist, osteopath and alternative practitioner for horses and supports horse owners in understanding the health of their animals. She knows exactly where the problem areas are and how they can be solved effectively. In the following, Julia Greb has summarized how riders recognize mental blockages in their horses, how these affect the horses and how they can be solved.

How mental blocks affect horses

Mental blockages in horses can affect different areas. This includes, for example, social behavior towards conspecifics and humans. This can lead to insecurities, increased defensive behavior and aggression. In addition, mental blockages can trigger stereotypical behavior, for example in the form of bucking or weaving. At the same time, the blockages negatively influence the eating behavior and the physical condition of the horses, without a physical component being the cause. But what can horse owners do to solve these blockages and ensure better well-being of their horses?

1. Proactively find solutions

In order to find appropriate solutions to a horse’s mental blockages, it is imperative that owners are involved in the solution process. Ultimately, it is crucial to create an understanding of the existing situation and to analyze the causes. Blockages can arise due to various traumata as well as learning behavior with unfavorable situations. In most cases, this is caused by ignorance on the part of horse owners. In order to act better in the future, a lot of educational work by a specialized therapist is necessary.

2. Break old patterns

Then solution-oriented training measures can be initiated. What is important is patience and consistent action. The animal must be given a sense of security and predictability. At the same time, riders must not humanize the horse. This is the only way to establish healthy behavior and training patterns and new routines in the long term.

3. Create a relaxed atmosphere

A calm togetherness is indispensable in situations with mental blockages. The trainer thus supports horse owners in creating this basic requirement. For this it is also worth choosing a different environment than before. The ground work with the horse can be done, for example, during a walk. In any case, it is important to positively improve the situation through new impressions.

At the same time, horse owners must consider their horse’s physical condition. After all, mental blockages usually also have an effect on a physical level. For example, many horses suffer from high muscle tone or joint problems. It therefore requires a holistic approach and cooperation with an appropriate therapist in order to effectively resolve the blockages.

