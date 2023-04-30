Vw ID.7, the flagship with 700 km of autonomy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Selling 80% of electric models in 2030. This is Volkswagen’s goal in Europe, ready to offer a complete range of zero-emission models which will see the brand new ID.7 at the top. The lithium-ion flagship from Wolfsburg, almost 5 meters long, will be able to offer a range of up to 700 kilometers thanks to the 86 kWh net battery pack.

The first Volkswagen in the world with a standard augmented reality head-up display, the electric three-volume was born on the Meb modular platform, the starting point of most of the German group’s electric models, and introduces a series of innovations such as the revised traction and a better life on board starting with the new seats with climate control and massage function and the new climate control with intelligent interactive vents.

Derived from the Aero concept, the ID.7 presents a style with clear and decisive features starting from the completely closed front. At the front, the LED headlights stand out with the slim LED strip for the daytime running lights and the direction indicators integrated in the upper part, while at the rear there is the full-width LED band that joins the side light clusters.

Volkswagen ID.7 aims to take the place in the electric world that was the Passat in the thermal one. With style and hi-tech, it focuses on company fleets in two versions: Pro and Pro S

Moving on to the interior, we find the environment already seen on the ID models, with various improvements such as the large 15-inch touch display of the next-generation infotainment system, visually separated. In the ID.7 thanks to the latest software version, it will be possible to control further functions via the Ida voice assistant, including darkening the glass roof.

Available at launch in the Pro and Pro S trim and engine versions, it is the first model produced on the Meb platform with a new drive developed by Volkswagen. Two versions available: Pro with 77 kWh battery and recharge up to 170 kW; ID.7 Pro S with 86 kWh accumulator and direct current recharge will be 200 kW. According to initial internal estimates, the range will be 615 kilometers on the Pro and around 700 kilometers on the Pro S.