by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

An autonomous accident occurred this afternoon, Sunday 30 April, in Viale Regione Siciliana at the crossroads with Corso Calatafimi in Palermo. A car driven by a woman skidded into the barriers of the tram, remaining…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Accident in Viale Regione Siciliana, car swerves and ends up against the tram barriers – VIDEO appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».