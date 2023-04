Leader of the Turkish league, Galatasaray fell on the ground of Besiktas, during the derby of Istanbul (1-3). On loan from PSG, Mauro Icardi had nevertheless opened the scoring for the visitors (20th). Saiss equalized with a header (35′), receiving a corner from Masuaku. After Hadziahmetovic, scorer after good pressing (58th), it was Vincent Aboubakar who scored, found by former Dijonnais Valentin Rosier (90th + 3).