Newborn in the dumpster, the autopsy: “She was born dead”. Looking for the mother

She was most likely stillborn the little one abandoned in a dumpster in Milan. This was established by the first results of the autopsy carried out yesterday until late evening. The baby has not been breathing since birth. One aspect that needs to be confirmed: further tests will be needed on which the experts are working. Furthermore, it is necessary to understand why she was born dead, and for this too investigations will be needed.

However, this reconstruction could lighten the mother’s position: initially a file for infanticide against unknown persons was opened by the prosecutor Paolo Storari. Investigators continue to search for the woman, also because her condition is unknown: nothing is known about her, not even if her health is in danger.

The baby’s lifeless body was found in a Caritas dumpster

The lifeless body of the baby was found inside a Caritas bin for the collection of used clothing on Friday 28 April around 8 pm. She was wrapped in a red sweatshirt and a yellow towel, and still had part of the placenta attached , a sign that suggested that she had been born recently. The discovery took place in the Città Studi district on the corner of via Sandro Botticelli and via Cesare Saldini.

The Mobile Squad is investigating the case and is carrying out checks on the cameras in the area and in hospitals to understand if any women have presented themselves to be treated in these hours. The baby was most likely born at home. She was found in a fetal position, already from the first forensic findings there were no signs of violence on the body, which was as if “lying down”. The first to notice the girl was a 70-year-old, then a 74-year-old arrived and the first one asked him, “Do you have a cell phone? Do you think it’s a doll or a child?”. The second then called for help and raised the alarm.

