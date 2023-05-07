Home » VW wants to recall the management of its software division Cariad
VW wants to recall the management of its software division Cariad

VW wants to recall the management of its software division Cariad

VA fortnight ago he was still on the stage in Shanghai to talk about software development for the Chinese market in front of visitors to the world‘s largest motor show. But now it is clear: Dirk Hilgenberg’s days as head of the Volkswagen subsidiary Cariad are numbered. As can be heard from informed circles, the VW CEO Oliver Blume wants to sell the 58-year-old software manager. It will also be tight for his current management team.

The software dispute in Wolfsburg is picking up speed again after problems in the development of new IT systems for vehicles had plunged the group into a leadership crisis last year. According to information from the FAZ, it is planned that the Cariad supervisory board will decide on Hilgenberg’s dismissal at its meeting next Thursday, one day after the VW Group’s general meeting.

In addition to Hilgenberg, technical director Lynn Longo and CFO Thomas Sedran are also criticized. Their posts are shaking too. On the other hand, HR manager Rainer Zugeh, who is crucial in the highly competitive market for development engineers and who also has the trust of the influential IG Metall, is apparently not up for discussion. The news portal “Business Insider”, however, speculates on the dismissal of the entire board of the software division.

After taking office in September, VW boss Blume announced that he wanted to examine Cariad’s direction. After a gallows reprieve for Hilgenberg, the realization has now apparently prevailed that a hard cut is necessary. The intervention is equivalent to an earthquake in Wolfsburg. Because Cariad was originally supposed to develop the entire software architecture of the next model generations in the group as a central unit. With the expulsion of top management, the loss of importance is now clearly evident.

At the top of the problem division: Cariad boss Dirk Hilgenberg


At the top of the problem division: Cariad boss Dirk Hilgenberg
:


Bild: Love

The move came about primarily under pressure from the Audi and Porsche brands, which have been criticizing Cariad’s problems for some time. A complete exit from the unit, which had been speculated about in the meantime, is apparently not imminent. “If Cariad were to close, we wouldn’t be able to get any cars on the road for the next year and a half,” says a manager close to the group. Cariad is too closely involved in the development process of the brands. What is clear, however, is that little remains of the original plan for a very strong central unit and that the brands are once again taking control of software development.

