



On the morning of September 2, 2022, 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Intelligent Driving Forum was grandly opened in Zhangjiang Science Hall. The theme of the forum was "Digital Travel, Intelligence Leads the Future". Through keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, competition evaluations, application experience and other forms, the frontier development of the intelligent driving industry will be analyzed in an all-round way, to further promote the expansion of industrial space, and accelerate the realization of product landing operations.









On the scene of the Intelligent Driving Forum of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the final results of the “Metaverse Lights Up Intelligent Driving – AI Driving Simulation Competition” were officially released, and awards were given on the stage of the Intelligent Driving Sub-forum. This competition is the only AI driving simulation competition in the “Hackathon” event during the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Based on the unique traffic environment of Shanghai Lingang, combined with the intelligent driving scenes of airports and ports, the competition will be conducted through virtual reality. The construction of the real intelligent traffic scene can be used to verify the adaptability, stability and efficiency of the intelligent driving algorithm in different scenarios. The competition focuses on “recovering scenery with numbers and gathering production with competition”, setting up two tracks of “challenge competition” and “professional competition”, with national universities and smart airport operations, smart port transportation and smart travel service companies as the participating teams.

The contestants of the challenge come from universities and colleges, and they are a new force in the future of intelligent driving. After two rounds of competition among the 20 participating teams, 6 university teams including Beijing Institute of Technology, Tongji University, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Harbin Institute of Technology stood out with outstanding performance and finally won the award.

“Challenge” winners





The professional competition is pre-set with three main tracks: smart airport, smart port, and smart travel, including five sub-tracks, including smart heavy trucks, Robortaxi, and freight tractors. After objective evaluation and subjective evaluation, three of the five sub-tracks achieved the expected results, and each sub-track selected two awards for the best algorithm and the best idea. Among the more than 30 teams, 6 enterprise teams overcame difficulties and finally won the award.

“Professional” winners list





On the stage of the Intelligent Driving Forum of the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Tan Jie, general manager of Guangzhou Zeer Testing Technology Co., Ltd., Liu Fen, general manager of Wuhan Zhonghaiting Data Technology Co., Ltd., and Li Tao, director of autonomous driving business of AVL China, served as universities and colleges. The winning teams of the “Challenge” were presented with awards. The leaders of Shanghai Lingang Management Committee, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Association and Shanghai Automobile Inspection respectively awarded awards to the winning teams of the enterprise’s “professional competition” for smart airport operations, smart port transportation, and smart travel tracks.









AI Driving Simulation Competition Award Ceremony

“Metaverse Lights Up Intelligent Driving – AI Driving Simulation Competition” has invited a number of leading entities in the industry to provide a platform for developers and elites from all over the world to compete on the same stage based on actual business propositions. The stage for display is the source of innovation.













AI Driving Simulation Competition Competition Highlights

Metaverse opens up new space for intelligent driving, expands the dimension of testing, and supports innovation in intelligent transportation. Here, we have seen everyone’s outstanding record. Whether winning or not, all participating teams have shown their style, demonstrated their solutions, and compared the future of intelligent driving. So far, the WAIC 2022 Hackathon: Metaverse Lights Up Intelligent Driving-AI Driving Simulation Competition has ended successfully.





