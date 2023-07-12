Wall Street Closes with Gains as US Inflation Data Eases Pressure

Title: Wall Street Ends with Gains as Inflation Cools More Than Expected

Wall Street closed on a positive note as the latest inflation data revealed a slight deceleration, reducing the pressure on the US economy. The report showed that US consumers paid 3% higher prices for various goods and services in June compared to the previous year, marking a slowdown from May’s 4% inflation rate and the high of 9% observed last summer. The moderation in inflation came as a relief to market participants, who have been concerned about rising inflation leading to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The key indices experienced solid gains, with the S&P 500 Index rising by 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite by 1.2%. Notably, the rally was broad-based, with stocks across diverse sectors witnessing positive momentum. This included both tech giants and traditional sectors like banking and utility companies.

Heightened inflation has been a significant concern on Wall Street, as it has prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates rapidly. However, the moderate inflation rate in June may provide some respite, as higher interest rates have an adverse impact on economic growth and investment prices, depressing sectors such as banking and manufacturing.

Market participants anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at its upcoming meeting, which would mark the highest level since 2001. However, expectations are growing that this will likely be the last hike, considering the rates began to rise from near-zero levels last year.

Brian Jacobsen, Chief Economist at Annex Wealth Management, suggested that the looming interest rate hike would be more symbolic than substantive. He referred to another report earlier in the month that reflected slower job growth in the US, potentially easing pressure on inflation.

In the bond market, cooler inflation data prompted traders to adjust their expectations regarding future Fed actions, leading to a decline in treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped from 3.98% to 3.86%, while the two-year Treasury yield fell from 4.89% to 4.74%. These rates have a significant influence on mortgages and other major loans, and the decline indicates reduced expectations of future rate hikes.

Despite the anticipated pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, analysts caution that the economy and financial markets have yet to witness the full effects of previous increases. It takes time for rate hikes to permeate the system, and unforeseen challenges may arise.

Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas, believes that inflation will likely remain above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, implying that policy easing is unlikely to occur soon. Consequently, interest rates are expected to maintain their current elevated levels.

Looking at global markets, the Bank of England warned of increasing challenges for households due to rising interest rates. However, they expressed confidence in the resilience of major banks in the UK, expecting them to provide more support than they could during the 2008 global financial crisis. As a result of these dynamics, London stocks witnessed a 1.8% increase, mirroring gains across much of Europe.

In Asian markets, the situation was mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 0.8% following North Korea’s launch of a long-range ballistic missile into its eastern waters. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by 1.1% and South Korea’s Kospi increased by 0.5%. China‘s Shanghai stock market experienced a decline of 0.8%.

Conclusion:

The positive performance of Wall Street was fueled by a report demonstrating a slight decrease in inflation, alleviating concerns around aggressive interest rate hikes. While traders remain convinced of an impending rate hike, expectations are growing that this may be the last one. However, market analysts remain cautious, emphasizing that the economy and financial markets have yet to fully absorb the impacts of previous rate increases. Additionally, global markets reacted differently, influenced by varied geopolitical factors.

