US stocks moved higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 heading to close out their third winning week in a row as inflation data, closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, hit an all-time low in almost two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.07%.

