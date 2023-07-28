In Melonsky a little African sand and no Chinese silk — THE SAYING OF WASHINGTON AND THE DOING OF ST. PETERSBURG.

TV VISION “Behind the Curtain”, with Enzo Pennetta, Fulvio Grimaldi Mark Bernardini. Leads Francesco Toscano

In the hours in which the State celebrates its 1993 attacks in Milan and Rome, in the days in which Melonsky goes to kiss Bidensky’s slipper for the periodic, now almost century-old, declaration of obedience and submission to imperial organized crime, in this ” Behind the Curtain”, with Francesco, Enzo and Bernardini from Moscow, we try to understand how things are, how they are going and how things have gone.

It is also the day in which Mattarella offers his nuclear contribution to operation FEAR OF CLIMATE, and to the obliteration of any investigation by the elected representatives of the people on the black spots that most frighten him and his people: those of Manuela Orlandi (i.e. of holy Woytila) and of Covid (i.e. on the Big and Little Pharma masskillers and their valets). He stuff to bring down the Palace, indeed, the two Palaces. The lightning death “by mistake” of Purgatori, the pedophile slander and the slashed tires of the Orlandi family warn.

These are also the days in which Putin, in the face of sanctioners and rancorous detractors, manages to gather around fifty African governments around Russia, including 17 heads of state or government, to see how Russia can contribute to safeguarding the continent abused by the colonialist West, from the virulent revanchism of the colonialists in the role of predators and stimulators of uprooting and human dispersion defined as migrations. Put these violators of the imperial diktat next to the superfluous BRICS and measure who is better off between Moscow, Washington and Brussels.

And in this regard, it is also the day following the almost complete liberation of the formerly Franco-enslaved Sahel. Liberation in the waving of Russian flags over the popular revolt in Niger, interpreted, as in the previous liberations of Mali and Burkina Faso, by the country’s armed forces, often the only national structure capable of expressing the collective will (even in Latin America, despite the “School of the Americas” reserved by the USA for its caudillos and gorillas). Here it was the turn of a certain Mohamed Bazoum, one of the last lackeys in Paris installed in those parts to cover the armed robbery (which is claimed against jihadist figures) of the resources of those countries, primarily uranium, the metal of the future

Expulsion of the French (with attached peace corps of 1,500 Italians) from almost all of the Sahel, under the banner of an Algeria model and a memory of Libya and a comfort of Egypt. Chad and the Central African Republic remain in the balance, but it’s tough. And finding that where there is no European colonial presence there is emptiness, here Bidensky and Melonsky have pledged, in addition to continuing to pass out, until total bleeding, for the Zelensky vampire, to take care of Africa.

Disowned by Melonsky, even before Bidensky raised his warning finger (even the unsteady one), the insolence of those maniacs of 5Stelle who, in 2019, had thought of letting Italy take advantage of China‘s prosperous business benevolence, the dwarf and the ballerina have agreed to foil the Russian-Chinese threat to Africa. And if she’s a good girl, Giorgia can try to get some benefits in Africa, where, however, she throws it badly, given that, having expelled the French, her cards give her Russia and China.

Isn’t there the Southern Front of NATO to be strengthened, now that Macron has to flee? And who better than the Mediterranean neighbor across the street from Africa, mindful of the saga of marshals Balbo and Graziani in Libya and immediately forgetting the door slammed in the face of the IMF and the messenger of its blackmail, Melonsky, by the excellent president of Tunisia Kaim Saied .

Moral of the story 1: what a pity that not even there, as in Egypt and Algeria, there are more Muslim Brotherhood.

Moral of the story 2: Between the saying of Washington and the doing of St. Petersburg there is the sea (which is no longer that of “Britannia rules the waves…”)

