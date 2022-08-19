Wall Street is moving down today with especially the technology in trouble in these early stages of the last session of the week. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones recorded decreases of 1.09% and 0.77% respectively; the Nasdaq, on the other hand, struggled to -1.6% with marked drops in the big techs (-2.4% Tesla, -2.7% Meta and -2.15% Amazon).

Today, the expiration of US options for approximately $ 2,000 billion is to be reported. Reporting the risk-off among investors are some comments from Federal Reserve officials who reiterate their determination to continue raising rates. James Bullard in particular said he was inclined to vote for a further 75bp hike in September as there are relatively positive indications from the economy and very high inflation. Meanwhile, expectations are growing for the Jackson Hall symposium on August 25-27, with Fed president Jerome Powell, who will speak on Friday 26.

Among individual Wall Street stocks, Bed Bath & Beyond’s steep 41% drop after Ryan Cohen sold his entire stake in the retailer stands out.