Wall Street falls back with -1.6% of the Nasdaq, fears about Fed moves return

Wall Street is moving down today with especially the technology in trouble in these early stages of the last session of the week. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones recorded decreases of 1.09% and 0.77% respectively; the Nasdaq, on the other hand, struggled to -1.6% with marked drops in the big techs (-2.4% Tesla, -2.7% Meta and -2.15% Amazon).

Today, the expiration of US options for approximately $ 2,000 billion is to be reported. Reporting the risk-off among investors are some comments from Federal Reserve officials who reiterate their determination to continue raising rates. James Bullard in particular said he was inclined to vote for a further 75bp hike in September as there are relatively positive indications from the economy and very high inflation. Meanwhile, expectations are growing for the Jackson Hall symposium on August 25-27, with Fed president Jerome Powell, who will speak on Friday 26.

Among individual Wall Street stocks, Bed Bath & Beyond’s steep 41% drop after Ryan Cohen sold his entire stake in the retailer stands out.

