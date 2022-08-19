The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

Huasheng Online, August 19th (all media reporter Deng Jingjin) On the afternoon of the 19th, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning and the recent The spirit of important instructions; convey and study the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference, and listen to our province’s implementation suggestions.

The meeting emphasized that when General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Liaoning, he made important instructions on the study and education of party history, ecological environmental protection, scientific and technological innovation, grassroots governance, improvement of people’s livelihood, flood control and drought relief, and also a strong guide for us to do a good job in Hunan. All departments at all levels in the province should study and understand in depth, and implement them in combination with the actual situation in Hunan. It is necessary to accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, and achieve new results in building an innovative province. It is necessary to promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to carry forward the revolutionary tradition, inherit the red gene, and continue to advance the cause created and fought for by the older generation of revolutionaries. It is necessary to always maintain the flesh-and-blood connection with the people, and solve the urgent problems of the people such as renovation of old communities, restoration of the ecological environment, and “one old and one young” with the attitude of “nothing is too small, and the key is to be done”, and strengthen and improve the community. service, and continuously improve the people’s sense of happiness, happiness and security. At present, affected by the continuous fine and hot weather, the drought situation in the province is severe. Meteorology, water conservancy, electric power, emergency management, agriculture and rural areas, housing construction, forestry and other departments should take their respective responsibilities and cooperate with each other, strengthen risk research and judgment, and comprehensively investigate various potential risks. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of drought resistance at various levels, pay close attention to the guarantee of drinking water for the masses, scientific water transfer, early warning and prevention, power supply, grain production, forest fire prevention, agricultural technical guidance, etc., and strictly prevent flash floods caused by sudden changes in drought and flood in some areas. , mudslides and other geological disasters, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting emphasized that party committees (party groups) and United Front systems at all levels must study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central United Front Work Conference as an important political task for United Front work at present and in the future, and fully, accurately and comprehensively understand General Secretary Xi Jinping. Important thoughts on doing a good job in the united front work in the new era to ensure that the patriotic united front in the new era always moves in the right direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. We must firmly grasp the historical orientation and important mission of the patriotic united front in the new era, adhere to the theme of great unity and unity, and continuously promote the harmony of political party relations, ethnic relations, religious relations, class relations, and relations between compatriots at home and abroad, do a good job in the network united front work, and strengthen Risk prevention in the united front field will further consolidate and develop the good situation of united, progressive, pioneering and active of the united front in the province. It is necessary to give full play to the magic weapon of the united front, guide the majority of the members of the united front to fully implement the strategic positioning and mission of the “three highs and four new” strategy, and focus on the implementation of the “strong provincial capital” strategy, county economic development, rural revitalization and other key tasks, to build more pragmatic In other words, we should offer more effective strategies, conduct more supervision, and provide more power for development, so as to demonstrate more “actions of the United Front.” It is necessary to continuously improve the general united front work pattern under the unified leadership of the party committee, the coordination of the united front department, and the responsibilities of all parties concerned. We will continue to improve our ability to do a good job of united front work in the new era.

The meeting also studied other matters.