The brand of French origin sold nearly 2,000 vehicles in the country last year and plans to sell 2,900 in 2023.

Derco Colombia and the French brand Citroën revealed the details that confirm their growth dynamics in Colombia. According to the figures revealed by the company, the brand registered a historical record in sales with close to 2,000 registered units, reaching position number 14 in the ranking of light vehicle brands in the total year and even rising to eleventh position in the month of December 2022.

“Last year was a great year for Citroën despite the difficulties experienced by the automotive industry. We achieved our sixth year of record numbers in the country. These results show a clear evolution of the brand in the market, led by an exceptional work team, a portfolio of vibrant products at unexpected prices, a consolidated network of Dercocenter dealers, and an after-sales service and network of authorized workshops worldwide. that ensure support and peace of mind for our customers,” said Daniel Herrera, manager of Citroën in Colombia.

This year, Citroen achieved a new historical result with a growth of 17.6% compared to 2021, in a market that grows only 3.2% according to the RUNT. These historical results in the country are the result of coordinated actions between the brand and its network of Dercocenter dealers in Colombia, with work fronts in support and brand awareness, a positioning with competitive prices that make the brand increasingly affordable, the commitment to its modern range of vans and the total renewal of the product portfolio, always with the personality, authenticity and audacity that characterize Citroën.

The Citroën C4 Cactus SUV was the star model with more than 1,600 units sold in 2022 and was consolidated as one of the five best-selling subcompact trucks in Colombia in December 2022. The success of this model in the country and in the region lies in an unbeatable product offer with high levels of equipment for the segment, engines that make this truck stand out for its performance, a studied price positioning and an unmistakable and unmatched design that contributes to the attractiveness of the model. The models that complement the portfolio also contribute to the success, Citroën C-Elysée, Citroën C3 and the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV.

Thanks to this growth dynamic, the excellent acceptance of our vehicles and the support of our network throughout the country, Colombia has become a strategic market for the parent company.

Despite the fact that the prospects for the Colombian economy in 2023 are increasingly pessimistic, Citroën executives affirm that this year the brand will continue to set new records in terms of sales, satisfaction and customer loyalty.

Thus, they expect to exceed 2,900 units sold in Colombia and continue their rise in the ranking of brands, with the aim of being among the 10 most sold in Colombia in the medium term.