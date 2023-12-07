Wall Street financial institutions are already cutting back on investments in China – Wall Street Journal

Wall Street’s Changing Relationship with China

The relationship between Wall Street and China has hit a rough patch, with financial giants cutting back on investment in China due to a combination of economic issues and concerns about government policies and access to data. At a closed-door meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, financiers raised concerns about China’s economic slowdown and the housing crisis, which has spooked investors holding hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds from Chinese real estate companies. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s emphasis on national security has restricted access to data and triggered raids and investigations on some foreign companies, further heightening concerns about investing in China.

Chinese official data shows that institutional investors’ investment in Chinese stocks and bonds has dropped by more than $31 billion this year, marking the largest net outflow of funds since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Hedge funds, such as Bridgewater Associates, have significantly reduced their holdings of Chinese securities, and private equity investment firms, such as Carlyle, have reduced their fundraising targets for Asia funds or stopped raising funds for China altogether.

Despite these concerns, many financial figures have publicly stated their commitment to developing the Chinese market and remain unwilling to offend the Chinese government. This duplicity towards China has been evident in Wall Street’s approach to engaging with the Chinese government, with mixed reactions from some Wall Street tycoons to a recent speech by Xi Jinping and others expressing optimism about the stable development of Sino-US relations.

The decline in Wall Street investment capital has added insult to injury for China’s economy, which is already facing an exodus of foreign companies. There is a growing sense of awakening among U.S. financial industry executives to the risks of investing in China, with some of them stating that China’s decision-making has become more difficult to predict.

While some companies, such as BlackRock and Fidelity International, still hope to tap into China’s pension market, BlackRock has warned that China’s growth would be below pre-COVID-19 trend lines. This represents a significant shift in Wall Street’s long-standing interest in the Chinese market, which dates back to the late 1990s when American investment bankers assisted China’s large banks with their bad debts.

The relationship between Wall Street and China has always been one of pragmatic dealmaking, with the prospect of reaping huge returns from investing in China used by the Chinese government to lobby the U.S. government to relax restrictions on trade and investment with China. However, the current climate has led to a more cautious approach among many Wall Street executives, who have become more aware of the risks of doing business in China.

Looking ahead, the future of Wall Street’s engagement with China remains uncertain, with some financial figures expressing hope for a profitable re-entry into the Chinese market if it stabilizes. However, there is a growing sense of awakening among U.S. financial industry executives to the risks of investing in China, with the declining interest of Wall Street representing another challenge for China’s economy amidst an exodus of foreign companies and concerns about government policies and access to data.

