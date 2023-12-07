The 2023 Beijing-Zhangjiakou Ice and Snow Cultural Tourism Season opens and the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway will be upgraded to a high-speed EMU_China.com

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism recently held the launch ceremony of the 2023 Beijing-Zhangjiakou Ice and Snow Cultural Tourism Season and the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt Ice and Snow Tourism Resources Promotion Conference.

During the event, 8 routes were announced for the 2023-2024 Beijing-Zhangjiakou Ice and Snow Cultural Tourism Season, aimed at facilitating citizens and tourists to participate. These routes range from Winter Olympic venues to professional ski track experiences, offering a wide variety of cultural tourism and sports resources for visitors to enjoy.

Additionally, the China Railway Beijing Bureau revealed plans to upgrade the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway to a high-speed EMU, in order to accommodate the high volume of passengers expected during the ice and snow season.

Various districts in Beijing also promoted their ice and snow tourism resources. For example, Shijingshan District introduced ice and snow activities, while Changping District announced a snow ticket activity to benefit the public. Yanqing District launched their 38th Ice and Snow Fun Season with nearly 150 themed activities and route products.

Zhangjiakou City also unveiled a variety of ice and snow activities, including the opening of the Ice and Snow Adventures Entertainment Snow Park and the Flying in the Snow mass ice and snow activities.

Overall, the 2023-2024 Beijing-Zhangjiakou Ice and Snow Cultural Tourism Season promises an exciting array of activities for tourists and citizens to enjoy. With the upgrade of the high-speed railway and the launch of numerous themed activities, the season is set to be one of the highlights of the year for both locals and visitors alike.

The event concluded with the announcement of 8 routes for the upcoming ice and snow season, ranging from immersive Olympic Park tours to skiing and leisure tours on the railway track. The routes offer a diverse range of activities and experiences for individuals and families to enjoy throughout the winter season.

Share this: Facebook

X

