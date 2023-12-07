Nike Launches Rise Concept Retail Store in NIKE GINZA, Tokyo

NIKE GINZA Unveils Rise Concept Retail Store in Tokyo

NIKE GINZA has announced the opening of its new Rise concept retail store, bringing an immersive shopping experience to the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza district. The Rise concept, which was first introduced in Guangzhou, China in 2020 and later in Seoul, South Korea in 2021, aims to create a “home of sports” and cater to consumers who are passionate about staying active and enjoying sports every day.

The store is designed to provide a unique space for sports enthusiasts, offering a carefully selected range of products including the latest Nike and Jordan Brand sports shoes, clothing, accessories, and more. Additionally, the store will feature a “NIKE RUNNER’S HUB,” where running enthusiasts can access new services such as “NRC LIVE” running courses and “TRY IT ON” new shoe style trial services. The store will also offer a “CLOAK SERVICE” for storing belongings, allowing runners to exercise with peace of mind. Customers will also have the opportunity to take advantage of customized projects, allowing them to create their own unique shoes in-store.

The Rise concept retail store at NIKE GINZA is set to officially open on December 8, providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for those interested in innovative performance, style, and the latest trends in the world of sports.

For sports fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, this new addition to the NIKE GINZA store promises to offer an exciting and cutting-edge retail experience. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye on the official opening date and make plans to visit the store soon.