Wall Street: futures frozen after US inflation and Fed hopes. Initial enthusiasm is cooling down

On Wall Street, futures on the main US stock indexes are in a state of stagnation, after the positive closing on the eve, which however saw the strong initial gains dissolve significantly.

Wall Street closed the session close to the lows of the session, after the initial spurt, triggered by the publication of the US CPI, the consumer price index, one of the most indicative parameters of the inflation trend.

The July figure fueled hopes of a halt in rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed, rising 0.2% on a monthly basis and 3.2% on an annual basis, below the 3 .3% expected by the consensus of analysts, and confirming the cooling of inflationary pressures.

With the core component growing at an annual pace of 4.7%, several analysts have warned, however, that rates will remain higher for a longer period of time (higher for longer), as the Fed’s inflation target , equal to 2%, is still a long way off.

The Dow industrial average thus erased most of the initial gains, which had led it to fly by more than 450 points, closing up 52.79 points (+0.15%), at 35,176.14.

The S&P 500 finished flat, up +1.14 points (+0.03%) to 4,468.84, while the Nasdaq gained 15.96 points (+0.12%). at 13,737.98, after jumping to session highs of 225.15 points.

At 7.20 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones and on the S&P 500 are down respectively by 0.04% and 0.07%, while futures on the Nasdaq report a change equal to -0.01%.

