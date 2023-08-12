breaking of SUMMER by the end of August? The trend leaves you speechless! Look at this Map » ILMETEO.it

Weather: breaking of SUMMER by the end of August? The trend leaves you speechless! Look at this Map

End of August weather With the arrival of August 15th, many wonder if the warm season will continue or if it will be abruptly interrupted by the classic summer break or end-of-season storm. Well, the latest weather updates that have just arrived are starting to outline a trend for the end of August; important atmospheric movements on a hemispherical scale are expected.

But let’s go in order. A new comeback of the North African anticyclone, called Nerone, is underway, it will reach Italy causing stable weather and a significant rise in temperatures especially in the Center-North and in Sardinia with maximum peaks of up to 37°C-38°C (up to 40°C in the internal areas of the island). In the South the values ​​will be lower with peaks not exceeding 33°C. Then comes the novelty that could lead to a first breakdown of the Summer: we are talking about a cold drop (cut-off in technical term) that from Northern Europe could be able to advance towards the Mediterranean basin, bringing fresh air and even heavy rainfall.

But what is it about? At high latitudes, very different currents flow (colder and unstable) than those flowing at lower latitudes (very warm and stable) and heat exchanges between northern and southern Europe under particular conditions can evolve into a drop cold, or in a block of cold and unstable air at high altitude that detaches from a larger northern European depression. In short, an area of ​​atmosphere where it is much colder than all the surrounding areas. This nucleus, driven by unstable currents, tends to follow trajectories that are not always predictable and often takes a retrograde direction (from east to west).

According to the latest updates, as we can see from the map below, from 20/22 August we cannot exclude that the effects of this particular weather figure may also begin to be felt in Italy (vision of the American model GFS).Cold drop from the North Europe towards the Mediterranean basin (GFS) Given the strong thermal and hygrometric contrasts expected, the greatest danger would concern, at least with current data, the regions of the Central North: the fresh incoming currents could give life to a Mediterranean cyclone capable of cause violent thunderstorms, with a high risk of hailstorms and local downpours as unfortunately the recent news of recent years has taught us.

Given the unpredictability of this “unstable top” it is possible that in the coming days the forecast of its direction may change and that the storms may affect different or wider areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

