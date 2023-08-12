Home » Bomb alert on the Eiffel Tower: the symbolic monument of Paris evacuated and reopened after three hours
Bomb alert on the Eiffel Tower: the symbolic monument of Paris evacuated and reopened after three hours

And bomb alert resulted in the temporary evacuation of the Eiffel Tower. The three floors of the structure and the square were evacuated after the warning message. After about three hours and after a search by the bomb squad on the three floors of the tower, the alarm went off and the monument was then reopened to the public.

The company that manages the monument reported that it is “one normal procedure in this kind of situation,” he reports Le Figaro. The evacuation of the ‘Dame de fer’ was ordered at 12.15 and the reopening at 15.30. “The bomb squad patrol is a usual procedure in this type of situation, which are rare,” the police source said.

The latest bomb threat, triggered by an anonymous call from someone shouting “Allah akbar”, dates back to September 2020 according to police reports.

