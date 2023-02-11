Home Business Wall Street heading for a week in the red. Nasdaq Futures -1%, Lyft Plunge Over -33%
Business

Wall Street heading for a week in the red. Nasdaq Futures -1%, Lyft Plunge Over -33%

by admin
Wall Street heading for a week in the red. Nasdaq Futures -1%, Lyft Plunge Over -33%

Wall Street under pressure: Dow Jones futures drop 130 points (-0.30%), S&P 500 futures drop 0.57%, while Nasdaq futures lose more than 1%.

Attention is still focused on the quarterly reports. The negative protagonist is Lyft, the private transport car services company, Uber’s rival, which announced a quarterly report and an outlook mercilessly rejected by the market. In the pre-market, the stock has dropped by more than 33%.

Expedia also lost, down more than 2%, after the tourism company announced it finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with adjusted EPS of $1.26, lower than consensus expectations of $1.67 , on revenues of $2.62 billion, below the $2.70 billion forecast.

Paypal isn’t doing well either: fourth-quarter revenue weighs in at $7.38 billion, down from $7.39 billion. Also watch out for the statement by CEO Dan Shulman, who announced that he will resign at the end of 2023. The PayPal stock turns positive after the weakness of the last few hours.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones fell nearly 250 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite underperformed the market with a decline of 1.02%.

The fear of new monetary tightening, combined with some quarterly reports that have been disclosed in recent days, led the three main US stock indexes to end the week in the red.

The S&P 500 is set to close down 1.3%, while the Dow Jones is down -0.6% week to date. The Nasdaq Composite suffers the most, with a weekly loss of 1.8%.

See also  Banca Finnat closed nine months with net profit down to € 3 million, and the interest margin dropped by 16%

You may also like

Qatargate, house arrest revoked for Panzeri’s accountant

Lei Jun: It’s not too late to mass-produce...

Adidas: stock collapses after warning about unsold products...

Domenicali still president of Motor Valley Development

Guangyu: Comments on China’s Social Security and Pension...

Bayer, head off: poorly digested Monsanto purchase that...

Research: It has become a consensus that China’s...

On mutual funds, the European Council opens up...

Macron in trouble at home and in the...

Behind Google’s first defeat and the fall of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy