Red start on Wall Street, which after the break on the eve, today starts trading below the parity level. The worsening of geopolitical tensions between Russia and the United States after President Biden’s visit to Kiev weighs on traders’ sentiment, as well as the growing fears of a more hawkish Fed at the next meeting in March, an eventuality that would also increase the risks of a potential recession in the United States.

At present, all three major Stars and Stripes indices are below par. The S&P 500 index is just above $4,030, down more than 1%, as are the Dow Jones Industrial and the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, on the quarterly front, the accounts of Walmart and Home Depot disappoint, both stocks in sharp declines.

