Wall Street opens up after two days of low, while attention has shifted to data on services activity, expected later in the session, for more clues on the health of the economy.

To shine PayPal which has risen after raising its forecasts. In detail, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.04 points, or 0.36%, at the opening, reaching 32,514.21 points. The S&P 500 opened up 16.77 points, or 0.41%, to 4,107.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.12 points, or 0.69%, to 12,433.87 at the open.