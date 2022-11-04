Positive US futures pending the publication of the October employment report, which will be announced at 1.30pm Italian time.

In yesterday’s session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 146.51 points, -0.46%, to 32,001.25; the S&P 500 fell 1.06% to 3,719.89, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.73% to 10,342.94 points.

Economists predict growth in new jobs in the United States of 205,000, compared to the 263,000 payroll increase in September. Specifically, Goldman Sachs economists estimate job growth of 225,000, and an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.5%. Hourly wages on average are expected to rise by 0.35% on a monthly basis and by 4.7% on an annual basis.

At about 7.30 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.19%, those on the S&P 500 are up by 0.32%, futures on the Nasdaq are up by 0.57%.