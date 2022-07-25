Earlier in the new trading week with Wall Street indices not very moving in anticipation of the key event on Wednesday, namely the Fed rate announcement.

The S&P 50 straddles parity at 3,963 points, the Dow Jones does a little better with + 0.25%, while the Nasdaq drops half a percentage point. In the red some big techs that will release the accounts for the 2nd quarter in the coming days. Apple sells 0.8%, Meta 1.34% and Amazon 0.42%.

Tesla was also down (-0.4% to $ 814) that the electric car giant revealed that it had received a second citation from the SEC relating to Elon Musk’s tweets about the company that would go private in 2018. Musk is also al center of the rumor released over the weekend by the Wall Street Journal and which refers to a relationship between Musk and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and which spurred Brin’s divorce.