Today’s departure on Wall Street is uncertain, with the Nasdaq registering the largest falls. Post opening bell, the Dow Jones index tries to snatch a positive sign while the S & P500 index and the Nasdaq drop by about 0.16% and 0.8% respectively. Now all the indices have turned negative. The US markets are at the window awaiting the publication of the July American inflation data due out tomorrow, which could decide the direction of the markets in this festive climate.

Hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve may therefore be able to adopt a less aggressive rate hike cycle supported US indices in July, especially the S&P 500. since the second quarter earnings season which was not as bad as feared. In this context, the inflation data arrives tomorrow which, according to analysts’ estimates, should reach 8.7% on an annual basis from the previous 9.1%.