Home Business Wang Na: Meidou fell, oil shock adjusted
Business

Wang Na: Meidou fell, oil shock adjusted

by admin
Wang Na: Meidou fell, oil shock adjusted

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-04 11:12:57

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

CBOT soybean futures closed down on Thursday, of which the benchmark period closed down about 1.2%, because of the sluggish export sales of US soybeans, the increase in the supply of US soybeans caused by the increase in production by institutions, in addition to the strengthening of the US dollar, macroeconomic concerns, and commodities are under pressure. January futures settled down 17 cents at 1,437 cents a bushel. In contrast, Lian Meal fluctuated at a high level in the night session, with frequent short-term capital inflows and outflows, the fall in US soybeans was offset by the fall in RMB, and the cost support was still obvious. In addition, the firming of the spot still boosted Lian Meal, and the Lian Meal market was still waiting. When the strong reality turned into a weak expectation, before the supply was effectively repaired, the market fluctuated at a high level. Short-term trading is appropriate.

Wang Na: Meidou fell, oil shock adjusted

CBOT soybean futures closed down on Thursday, of which the benchmark period closed down about 1.2%, because of the sluggish export sales of US soybeans, the increase in the supply of US soybeans caused by the increase in production by institutions, in addition to the strengthening of the US dollar, macroeconomic concerns, and commodities are under pressure. January futures settled down 17 cents at 1,437 cents a bushel. In contrast, Lian Meal fluctuated at a high level in the night session, with frequent short-term capital inflows and outflows, the fall in US soybeans was offset by the fall in RMB, and the cost support was still obvious. In addition, the firming of the spot still boosted Lian Meal, and the Lian Meal market was still waiting. When the strong reality turned into a weak expectation, before the supply was effectively repaired, the market fluctuated at a high level. Short-term trading is appropriate.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Feed alarm: there is a risk of killing the animals

You may also like

International Observation | The Fed’s aggressive interest rate...

Volvo Cars and Advertising Agency Apologize to GALA:...

European Central Bank President Lagarde: Will take any...

Canada Goose’s single-quarter net profit fell by more...

Why is Musk’s acquisition of Twitter happy and...

COP27: here are the crucial issues that will...

Morning Post | Gome suspends employee wages /...

ECB, Lagarde anxiety explodes on rates: ‘A recession...

Realme realme 10 series or Ultra version is...

Bank of England has made the largest rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy