Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-11-04 11:12:57 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

CBOT soybean futures closed down on Thursday, of which the benchmark period closed down about 1.2%, because of the sluggish export sales of US soybeans, the increase in the supply of US soybeans caused by the increase in production by institutions, in addition to the strengthening of the US dollar, macroeconomic concerns, and commodities are under pressure. January futures settled down 17 cents at 1,437 cents a bushel. In contrast, Lian Meal fluctuated at a high level in the night session, with frequent short-term capital inflows and outflows, the fall in US soybeans was offset by the fall in RMB, and the cost support was still obvious. In addition, the firming of the spot still boosted Lian Meal, and the Lian Meal market was still waiting. When the strong reality turned into a weak expectation, before the supply was effectively repaired, the market fluctuated at a high level. Short-term trading is appropriate.

Wang Na: Meidou fell, oil shock adjusted