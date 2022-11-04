(Washington Observer) Inflation is the most concerned issue for voters as the US mid-term elections enter the sprint stage

China News Agency, Washington, November 3rd: Inflation is the most concerned issue for voters as the US mid-term elections enter the sprint stage

China News Agency reporter Sha Hanting

There are only 5 days left until the polling day on the 8th, and the US mid-term elections have entered the final sprint. Both Democratic and Republican politicians are seizing this last moment to step up vote-pressing and rallying.

Mid-term elections in the United States are regular elections held in November of the second year of a president’s term, once every four years. Among them, the election of the two houses of Congress is the highlight. This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 in the Senate will face re-election. At the same time, 36 of the 50 states will re-elect governors, and thousands of local executive and legislative seats will also be re-elected.

American public opinion believes that the midterm elections can be regarded as a “midterm test” for the current president and his party’s governing performance. According to previous years, the failure of the president’s party in the midterm elections has almost become the “law” of American politics. In 22 midterm elections since 1934, the president’s party has won more House seats only three times and more Senate seats six times.

In order to build momentum for the Democratic candidates, US President Biden will travel to New Mexico, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania to campaign successively from the 3rd. At a stop in the “swing state” Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama will join Biden at a rally.

The Associated Press analysis believes that despite Biden’s poor poll support, going to several states he easily won in the 2020 election in the “countdown” stage of the election may use its influence to give the stalemate competition. Democrats help.

On the Republican side, former President Trump is equally active. Since the evening of the 3rd, Trump will hold 4 rallies in 4 states for Republicans, including Iowa, Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Analysts believe that Trump’s frequent and high-profile appearances in this midterm election campaign not only help Republicans, but also pave the way for their participation in the 2024 presidential election.

According to statistics, the total amount of advertising invested by Democrats and Republicans for this midterm election has exceeded 10 billion US dollars. This “staggering” figure is three times that of the 2018 midterm election advertising investment and more than the 2020 election advertising investment. The core content of Democratic ads focuses on abortion, while Republican ads focus more on inflation, crime and other issues.

A number of polls show that inflation has become the most concerned issue for voters in this mid-term election, followed by protecting the US electoral system and abortion rights.

According to the latest poll released by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist on the 2nd, 36% of voters believe that inflation is their most concerned issue, and another 26% and 14% of voters are most concerned about protecting the electoral system and abortion. Among them, among voters who support the Republican Party, more than half believe that inflation is the most important. Among voters who support the Democratic Party, 42% and 22% think that protecting the electoral system and abortion are the most important.

A CNN poll shows that 78% of the American people believe that the current U.S. economic situation is “bad” or “very bad”; half of the people believe that the Biden administration’s policies have made the economy worse, and only 32% of the people agree with Biden the government’s response to inflation.

A “New York Times” survey shows that in recent months, a “significant portion” of female median voters have begun to lean toward the Republican Party due to high inflation. These voters believe that, despite their conviction that women’s abortion rights should be protected by law, the most pressing need right now is to reduce the cost of living, and Republicans are more concerned about the economy than Democrats.

A day ago, Biden focused on the threats to the US electoral system in his campaign speech, pointing out that some candidates who support Trump’s lie of “the general election was stolen” are appearing on the ballots of this mid-term election.

Analysts believe that Biden chose to “bet” in his speech during the “sprint” stage of the mid-term elections to defend the electoral system rather than the inflation issue, which the people are generally more concerned about, which means that the Democratic Party’s campaign strategy may be to focus voters’ attention from high prices and living standards. The cost is pulled up, but the effect is not necessarily ideal.

Currently, Democrats control the Senate and House of Representatives by a narrow margin. In the final “countdown” stage, everyone from the president to the lawmakers is doing their best to win more votes for their respective parties, and the final result will be known in five days. (Finish)

