On November 1, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua of the Communist Party of China attended a meeting in Beijing, emphasizing Xi Jinping’s work on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[See China November 3, 2022 News](See Chinese reporter Miao Wei’s comprehensive report) was once regarded as “Xi Jinping”successor”Vice Premier of the State CouncilHu ChunhuaThe 20th National Congress was “kicked out” of the new Politburo of the Communist Party of China. On November 1, an agriculture-related meeting was held in Beijing. Hu Chunhua attended and emphasizedXi JinpingThe “Three Rural” work exposition.He againshow loyaltyattracting attention.

Still loyal to Xi Biao after the 20th National Congress

According to the Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China, Hu Chunhua attended the national winter and spring farmland water conservancy construction and the autumn and winter “three rural” key work teleconferences in Beijing. He said that it is necessary to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and implement Xi Jinping’s exposition on the “three rural” work, showing that he has not forgotten to show his loyalty to Xi Jinping even after he lost power. This is Hu Chunhua’s first public appearance since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

On October 17, when Hu Chunhua participated in the discussion of the Heilongjiang delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he said, “I fully agree with the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, “must firmly support the ‘two establishments’ (Xi’s core, Xi’s thought) for a long time”, “Never ambiguous, Never waver.” After the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 16th, “two establishments” became a must for officialdom to show loyalty.

Hu Chunhua was a member of the 18th and 19th Politburo of the Communist Party of China, and was the successor appointed by former General Secretary Hu Jintao every generation. However, when the current General Secretary Xi Jinping broke the convention of “designation between generations” and “up to two terms”, Hu Chunhua not only failed to become his successor, he also failed to become a regular at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and was even kicked out of the 24-member CCP The list of members of the Politburo, leaving only the positions of members of the Central Committee. Unexpectedly, his future career has also attracted attention from the outside world.

When the succession was blocked, Zeng made a low-key statement

Hu Chunhua, 59, is accused of being an important member of the Communist Youth League and a favorite of former Communist Party general secretary Hu Jintao.

In the 1980s, when Hu Jintao was the secretary of the Tibet District Committee, Hu Chunhua was the Deputy Secretary of the Tibet District Committee of the Communist Youth League. At the age of 45, he became the vice governor and acting governor of Hebei Province, becoming the youngest provincial leader at that time. In December 2012, Hu Chunhua succeeded Wang Yang as secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee. He is the youngest provincial Party secretary in Guangdong since the reform and opening up.

At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Hu Chunhua was promoted to a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and was regarded as a potential successor. However, before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017, Sun Zhengcai, the then secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, who was regarded as the “crown prince” together with Hu Chunhua, was dismissed by Xi Jinping, and Hu Chunhua’s path to “successor” was also blocked. Nine into the regular. Later, he became the vice premier of the State Council, but his performance in official circles was extremely low-key, and he remained loyal to Xi Biao.

Infighting in the CCP has always been cruel, especially when most of the successors did not “end well”. Hu Chunhua once stated that he would not “become a permanent member”. On the eve of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the pro-CCP Hong Kong media “Oriental Daily” disclosed that Hu Chunhua reported to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, saying that he was not in good health, “resolutely abnormal”, and expressed his firm support for Xi Jinping Thought into the party constitution.

At that time, Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” also quoted sources as saying that Hu stated in an internal meeting that he was not in good health and would not continue to rise.

In an article published in the People’s Daily in July, Hu Chunhua touted Xi’s leadership on agricultural policy. Xi’s name is mentioned more than fifty times in the article.

In this regard, Professor Feng Chongyi of the University of Technology Sydney, Australia, once told The Epoch Times that according to Hu Jintao’s arrangement before the shift at the 18th National Congress, if it were not for Sun Zhengcai’s accident, the arrangement at that time was that Hu Chunhua would take over as the general secretary of the 20th National Congress and Sun Zhengcai would take over the prime minister. It is precisely because Hu Chunhua bears the imprint of “Prince Prince” that he will be regarded as a threat by Xi Jinping, so in order to save his life, Hu has to make such a very nauseous statement.

Precarious situation after losing the election

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the regimental faction was completely “cleared”. Except for Hu Chunhua, the regiment faction generals Li Keqiang and Wang Yang both resigned from the Politburo Standing Committee. Hu Jintao, the head of the regimental faction, was also publicly escorted from the venue. Some analysts use “destroy the regiment” to describe the situation of the regimental faction in today’s CCP political arena.

According to several live videos released by foreign media, Hu Jintao patted Li Keqiang on the shoulder when he was taken away from the venue, but Li Keqiang did not dare to look directly; Wang Yang had been sitting stiffly; only Hu Chunhua folded his arms in front of his chest, with an angry expression on his face . But on the afternoon of the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when Xi Jinping led the Politburo members to wave to party representatives, Hu Chunhua also clapped his hands and “forced a smile” to Xi.

Many observers believe that the reason for Hu Jintao’s sudden departure from the meeting may involve dissatisfaction with the revision of the party constitution, as well as disputes caused by the personnel arrangements of the regiment.

Wen Zhao, an overseas commentator, said that for whatever reason, Hu Jintao was forcibly removed at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is an established fact, and it will definitely bring aftershocks. As the former successor of the CCP, Hu Chunhua may be in an extremely dangerous situation if he loses the election.

Current affairs commentator Li Hengqing said that the next step in the CCP’s infighting will be bloody and bloody, and Xi Jinping will not give up (purge) those who threaten him. “So he has always talked about national security and regime security. From these perspectives, the most important thing for Xi Jinping to do is to purge.”

