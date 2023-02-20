Home Business War against Ukraine, one year later: the AffarInternazionali special
by admin
War against Ukraine, one year later: the AffarInternazionali special

The special of AffarInternazionali is online, created and edited by researchers and experts of the IAI on the occasion of the anniversary of theBeginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine and dedicated to the central themes of the conflict. The analyzes by Nathalie Tocci, Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, Nona Mikhelidze, Nicoletta Pirozzi, Michele Nones, Alessandro Marrone, Vincenzo Camporini, Riccardo Alcaro, Leo Goretti, Ettore Greco, Margherita Bianchi, Stefano Silvestri are available in the magazine to browse online.

You can read, browse, download and print the magazine at this link.

