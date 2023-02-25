The answer the question that many are asking is clear: it was the women who gained companies eh Villages related to material prime of the energy sector (and not only). Just think that thanks to theprice increase caused by the war in Ukraineand consequent energy crisis, the 28 main world producers of gas e petrolium they got almost 100 billion dollars in the first quarter of the year. We see everything in the analysis.

Company earnings

So to “party” are the fossil fuel companieswho are multiplying their own revenues. The Secretary-General of the United Nations spoke personally on the subject, Antonio Guterres: “It is unethical for oil and gas companies to make record profits from this energy crisis that is hitting the shoulders of the poorest people and communities and at a huge cost to the climate. The combined profits of the major energy companies in the first quarter of this year are close to $100 billion.

If there are those who profit, of course, there are too chi va to lose. The UN Secretary-General has once again underlined how the war is having a huge and multidimensional impact far beyond Ukraine, through a triple crisis of access to food, energy and finance. “Everywhere – concluded Guterres – family budgets are feeling the effects of the increase in food, transport and energy prices, fueled by climate collapse and war”.

The winners among the countries

But besides compagniethis conflict is also generating income for some Villages. The States United they are rightfully among the economic winners of the conflict, however it ends: the American war industry will do a gigantic business, as will the gas extraction industry which will also supply Europe from which the USA will obtain a greater “dependence” on Washington’s geopolitical decisions and a reinforced role for NATO. The Old Continent, in fact, is one of those that loses the most and will in any case be among the losers.

Then there are the BRICS countries which produce the 25% of the Global GDP. Russia, which is currently suffering from sanctions and conflict, could recover in the long run. Already today there Chinese receives fresh supplies of cheap Russian oil and gas and theIndia obtains large consignments of Russian coal and crude oil at favorable prices. Together with the Pakistan they are the new “importers” of the oil left by the EU that Moscow is talking about. Their industry will produce at more competitive costs than the EU. Finally, regardless of revenues, what everyone expects is for peace to triumph.