The Udinese captain did not renew his contract and as a result the farewell is getting closer and closer. The point of the situation

The captain and backbone of the team has not yet decided and consequently communicated his future. We are talking about a footballer who has great capabilities and as a result he’s looking forward to making a difference on the pitch for a few more seasons. There are several offers that could arrive for what is proving to be a real joker for Italian football and not just for Udinese. Even his agent Federico Pastorello confirmed that his future could totally change. Let’s check in detail where the Argentine midfielder could go to play Roberto Pereyra.

The first hypothesis is that of a stay in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The society she has already declared open to be able to negotiate his renewal and consequently would like to make the midfielder a cornerstone for the next few seasons as well. At the moment it’s difficult, but that this proposal is accepted. Although the economic request should be satisfied and the salary should remain unchanged from that received at Watford, there are other clubs that seem to appeal to the Argentine footballer. Let’s find out which team can ensure the performance of a high-level footballer like the ex of the Old Lady.

Other teams interested — The first team ready to launch an offer to secure Roberto's performance is Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italiano. A negotiation that had already taken off this winter, but Udinese didn't hesitate and preferred to keep their captain's performances for at least another six months. The second team that if it were to start an official offer would ensure its games are Simone Inzaghi's Black and Blues. A team with great skills and that above all plays in Europe, the last wish of Tucu's career.

February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 10:36)

