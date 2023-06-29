Warning strikes at Tüv – also in Saxony | free press

The Verdi trade union wants to promote collective bargaining for the employees of the auditing companies with campaigns in ten federal states.

The Verdi union wants to put pressure on the ongoing wage negotiations with warning strikes lasting several days by the employees of Tüv Nord, Tüv Hessen and the Society for Plant and Reactor Safety.

Today is the start of the all-day activities planned until Tuesday. A high participation is expected, said a union spokesman in the morning. According to Verdi, the locations in Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Bremen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Hesse and Saarland are affected.

“The employees expect a timely resumption of the negotiations and a final offer,” said Verdi negotiator Peter Bremme in Hamburg. Verdi is demanding twelve percent more remuneration retrospectively to April 1, 2023 with a term of twelve months.

Majority rejects outcome of negotiations

After the last round of negotiations on May 30, more than 3,100 employees took part in a survey and the majority rejected the result of the negotiations up to that point. Verdi’s request to submit an offer that could be concluded was reportedly followed by an invitation from the employers to talk about arbitration. Verdi rejected that.

The union Tüv Bund consists of the companies Tüv Nord, Tüv Hessen and the Society for Plant and Reactor Safety (GRS) with around 7000 employees in Germany. For example, they carry out driver’s license tests and general vehicle inspections, are responsible for the safety of castor loads or deal with cyber security. Among other things, they inspect the HHLA container gantries at the Port of Hamburg.

According to Bremme, TÜV Hanse is also active in the Hamburg city area. But it belongs to a different tariff area and is therefore not affected by the warning strike. (dpa)

