Economic damage for Brotterode-Trusetal: VR-Bank does not sell Halle because of defamation on the Internet

The rough tone among residents on social media has economic consequences for Brotterode-Trusetal (district of Schmalkalden-Meiningen). According to its own statements, the VR-Bank has withdrawn a purchase contract for two halls – because of – literally – “a tone that lacks any decency”.

The discussions about the planned purchase are “damaging for the bank’s business“. In discussions on Facebook about the possible purchase process, there had been defamation against the two negotiating partners – the bank and the city.

Mayor: “Godsend”

Mayor Kay Goßmann (CDU) was angry and frustrated at the city council meeting on Tuesday. The urgently needed halls should serve as a new equipment house for the fire brigade.

He spoke of a high economic damage to the city. There are no comparable buildings that you can buy, and a new building is many times more expensive. The building is a “gift from heaven” said Goßmann MDR THÜRINGEN. He estimates that it would cost the city two million euros more if a new building for the fire department had to be built instead. He doesn’t know how the city should finance it.

According to Gossmann, the old tool shed dates back to GDR times and in no way meets today’s requirements. There is not enough space for a modern emergency vehicle, which the city has to purchase.

Goßmann criticizes free voters

At the meeting, the mayor also criticized the Free Voters faction. In a public letter, she blamed Gossmann for the failure of the purchase. The letter states that the mayor informed the public too early and thus did not keep to agreements.

Gossmann contradicted that he had kept all agreements. The letter from the bank also contains nothing about allegedly non-compliance with agreements. A member of the Free Voters distanced himself from his group’s letter on Tuesday. The letter had not been agreed and he also does not know who wrote it. Nobody on the city council wanted to commit to it.

